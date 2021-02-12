Decision on reopening schools for Class 1-8 to be taken next week: Karnataka minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After reopening regular schools for Class 9, 10 and colleges for PUC 1 and 2, the Karnataka government is waiting to reopen schools for children of Class 1 to 8.

Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, who was present along with other officials to discuss issues related to schools, said, "The Education Department, Health Department and Technical Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on February 16 to decide on reopening of schools for the remaining classes. This decision has been taken after many students, teachers and experts approached me and expressed their opinions on reopening schools."

On February 1, the government had reopened full-day schools (from 10 am to 4.30 pm) for Class 9 and 10. However, the government had decided to continue Vidyagama classes for Class 6 to 8 students on alternate days.

Besides speaking about reopening of schools for Class 1 to 8, he also announced the final timetable for PUC 2 students. This has been designed keeping dates of other competitive exams like NEET, JEE, CET in mind.

He further added, "The SSLC and PUC classes are already in full swing and the number of students in the physical classes is increasing. Students have been actively involved in academic activities since the tentative exam time-table was published. The process of final exams, evaluation and results for Class 10 and PUC 2 students will be announced by the end of June. Similarly, the exams and results for Class 1 to 9 students will be completed and announced by June 10."