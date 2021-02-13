BPL cardholders in Karnataka to get jowar or ragi along with rice from April 1

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BPL cardholders in Karnataka will be given jowar or ragi along with rice through the public distribution system (PDS). The central government has already given its approval for the move, said the minister for food and civil supplies Umesh Katti.

Speaking to reporters here in Belagavi on Saturday, Katti said 3 kg jowar or ragi will be distributed along with 2 kg rice to each beneficiary from April 1. The combination of jowar and rice will be distributed in fifteen districts of North Karnataka while the combination of ragi and rice will be distributed in fifteen districts of South Karnataka, he said.

"After being given the portfolio, I visited the Union minister in New Delhi and discussed the concept of distributing millets along with rice. This decision will be effective from April 1. I have also got approval from the central government to procure the jowar, ragi and rice from farmers of state," he said.

When asked for his stand on the demand for a separate North Karnataka state, he said, "I will protest if the North Karnataka region is met with injustice. The government is fulfilling the needs of the people. If the people do not like my concept of distributing ragi and jowar along with rice, the previous rice distribution programme will continue."