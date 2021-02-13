STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayanagara district to enjoy special status: Anand Singh

An official notification from Governor Vajubhai Vala identifying the newly gazetted district of Vijayanagara as part of Kalyana Karnataka is all set to be issued soon.

Hampi is part of the State’s 31st district - Vijayanagara

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An official notification from Governor Vajubhai Vala identifying the newly gazetted district of Vijayanagara as part of Kalyana Karnataka is all set to be issued soon. With this, the district will continue to enjoy special status accorded to the region under Article 371J of the Constitution. Speaking to TNIE, Minister for Infrastructure Development and Wakf Anand Singh said the State Government has recommended notifying Vijayanagara as part of Kalyana Karnataka to the Governor.

“Since no new taluks have been added, it will be considered as part of united Ballari and same benefits will be extended,” he said.

Status quo on mining funds
Even as his party colleagues from Ballari are miffed over notification of Karnataka’s 31st district Vijayanagara and have been raising concerns over the split in mining royalty revenues, funds from Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation and District Mineral Foundation, Singh insisted that status quo will be maintained.

“There is some `17,000cr in KMERC funds that can be utilised for development instead of burdening the State treasury that is also cash-strapped. We only need approval from the SC-appointed committee. Since the taluks are the same, the fund allocation will also remain the same. It is still united Ballari with another administrative headquarters,” he said.  

“Special status under Article 371J is given to Kalyana Karnataka as a region. The Governor can notify what districts come under that region. Since the new district has no additional taluks, the government will recommend that it be allowed to hold special status which will be approved by the Governor,” said Prabhuling Navadgi, Advocate General.

