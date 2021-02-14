STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Jarkiholi: Effort on to get national project status for Bhadra, UKP

Speaking to reporters here, Jarkiholi, who is also Belagavi district in-charge minister, said, “The proposal is already before the Union government.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Almatti Dam across the Krishna is part of the Upper Krishna Project | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday said that preparations are on to declare old Bhadra project and Upper Krishna Project (UKP)-1, 2 and 3 of the State as national projects.
Speaking to reporters here, Jarkiholi, who is also Belagavi district in-charge minister, said, “The proposal is already before the Union government.

I will discuss the matter with the Union Minister concerned during my visit to Delhi on February 21 and 22. If  the proposal is considered, the Centre will be bearing 90 per cent of the project cost... the remaining 10 per cent of the funding will be borne by the State Government as it is an old project. While in the case of UKP, the Centre’s share will be 60 per cent and the state’s 40 per cent,” he added.

On Goa government’s fresh objection to the Mahadayi project, he said, “Goa politicians are issuing statements in the interest of local sentiments. They are blaming prime minister’s interference... the dispute has already been resolved by the tribunal. Moreover, the State has been already been given its share of 13 tmcft of water from Mahadayi.

We will get more share of water if the Prime Minister interferes. Since it is an inter-state issue, we need a clearance from the Central Water Commission (CWC). However, it has been delayed due to the prevailing pandemic. Work on the project is expected to begin after holding consultations with the Centre,” he said.

On the demand to increase reservation for Valmiki community, Jarkiholi said, “I will adhere to the decision that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take. I will also honour the decision of the religious heads of the community. We are just demanding reservation for the community in employment and education. There are no technical hurdles in this regard and the chief minister is also positive,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Bhadra project
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp