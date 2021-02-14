Jarkiholi: Effort on to get national project status for Bhadra, UKP

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister for Water Resources Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday said that preparations are on to declare old Bhadra project and Upper Krishna Project (UKP)-1, 2 and 3 of the State as national projects.

Speaking to reporters here, Jarkiholi, who is also Belagavi district in-charge minister, said, “The proposal is already before the Union government.

I will discuss the matter with the Union Minister concerned during my visit to Delhi on February 21 and 22. If the proposal is considered, the Centre will be bearing 90 per cent of the project cost... the remaining 10 per cent of the funding will be borne by the State Government as it is an old project. While in the case of UKP, the Centre’s share will be 60 per cent and the state’s 40 per cent,” he added.

On Goa government’s fresh objection to the Mahadayi project, he said, “Goa politicians are issuing statements in the interest of local sentiments. They are blaming prime minister’s interference... the dispute has already been resolved by the tribunal. Moreover, the State has been already been given its share of 13 tmcft of water from Mahadayi.

We will get more share of water if the Prime Minister interferes. Since it is an inter-state issue, we need a clearance from the Central Water Commission (CWC). However, it has been delayed due to the prevailing pandemic. Work on the project is expected to begin after holding consultations with the Centre,” he said.

On the demand to increase reservation for Valmiki community, Jarkiholi said, “I will adhere to the decision that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take. I will also honour the decision of the religious heads of the community. We are just demanding reservation for the community in employment and education. There are no technical hurdles in this regard and the chief minister is also positive,” he added.