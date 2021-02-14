STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reopening of anganwadis in Koppal district raises eyebrows

Koppal district has close to 1,850 anganwadis, which hundreds of children between three and six years of age attend.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi, kids

Image for representational purpose only.

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Woman and Child Development Department’s decision to reopen anganwadis, with the Education Department yet to take a call on resumption of classes from first to fifth standards owing to the pandemic, has kicked up a row, official sources said.

Koppal district has close to 1,850 anganwadis, which hundreds of children between three and six years of age attend. Though the department’s circular makes it mandatory that all necessary norms, including sanitisation of the centres, Covid test for its workers and assistants and consent of  parents of the children be followed, reopening of the anganwadis could pose a threat of return of the pandemic.

It is almost infeasible to ensure that children comply with the requisite norms though ‘only five children per session’ is another norm that will be allowed, according to Anganwadi Workers’ Union state vice president Kalavati Menedal.

She said despite the department Minister Shashikala Jolle’s recent assurance that anganwadis will not be reopened soon, its officials seem to have taken a unilateral decision in this regard.  As per an order, anganwadi centres have to function between 9.30 am and noon but no specific date has been announced for their reopening per se, sources said.

Department official Amaresh said that a few anganwadis have already commenced functioning in Kushtagi taluk. However, deputy director of the department Akkamahadevi told TNSE that the process of sanitising anganwadis  and obtaining consent letters from parents to open anganwadis in the district is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anganwadis Koppal
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp