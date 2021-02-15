Disha Ravi’s family consults lawyers to proceed with legal battle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old Disha Ravi — student climate activist and one of the founders of ‘Fridays For Future’ (FFF) campaign — her mother said they have consulted legal experts.“We have taken our lawyer’s opinion to proceed with a legal battle, and it is too early to react to the incident,” Disha’s mother Manjula told TNIE.

Dharmender Kumar Meena, DCP (North), said, “Disha was legally arrested by Delhi Police and was detained before her mother, when the duo was at home. Delhi Police also informed Soladevanahalli police before she was taken to Delhi on Saturday as part of the legal process.” On Sunday evening, Disha’s father Ravi called TNIE to inform that the family does not want to share any details and discuss the development.

It may be recalled that a Delhi Police special cell had on Saturday picked up Disha Ravi for allegedly disseminating the ‘toolkit’ related to farmer protests in Delhi, through social media sites. Disha is co-founder of FFF – a global climate strike movement that started in August 2018, when internationally-known teenaged Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began a school strike for climate – in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Police remained tight-lipped about the operation. Disha, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Mount Carmel College, is working as a culinary experience manager with Good Mylk company.