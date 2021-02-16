BPL card eligibility: 2017 rules to continue, says Yediyurappa after minister's remark draws ire

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: After Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti’s statement on below poverty line (BPL) card eligibility attracted flak, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the rules which were in place prior to 2017 will remain in force. He asked ineligible BPL card holders to return the card voluntarily.

Katti had asked those who own five acres of land, fridge, TV or a two-wheeler to return the BPL card. The remark drew sharp criticism from the opposition as well as the public. After the backlash, the CM went into damage control mode and said the new rules will not come into force.

“There is no need to discuss the topic. The rules and directions which were in force in 2017 will continue now too. But, the rich should not possess BPL cards. Hence, I have asked all the deputy commissioners to initiate action against those ineligible people who refuse to return the BPL cards voluntarily. Penalties will also be collected from such people. I advise ineligible beneficiaries to return the cards in their own interest,” he said.