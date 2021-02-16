STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR filed against Mysuru man for sexually abusing street dog

The VV Puram police station has booked Somashekhar, reportedly in his 30s, following a complaint from an animal welfare officer who produced the video evidence of the incident. 

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: The police have filed an FIR against a Mysuru man for sexually abusing a street dog. The heinous act committed by the accused, identified as Somashekhar, has been caught on video. 

The VV Puram police station has booked the man, reportedly in his 30s, following a complaint from an animal welfare officer who produced the video evidence of the incident. 

Speaking to TNIE, Harish K B, animal welfare officer, People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru, said that he was informed about the incident that a street dog was sexually abused on the main road of Ganapathi Temple in Gokulam 3rd stage by a man on February 11 and the video of the incident was shared with him.

"The accused man in the video is seen inserting his fingers and genitals which amounts to committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, with an animal which is a punishable offence. We have lodged a complaint and the dog will undergo a medical test today (Tuesday)," he said. 

He further expressed that similar incidents of sexual abuse on cows, hens, monkeys have been reported in various parts of the country. 

"This is bestiality committed against a dog. Such incidents occur as many don't value animals and use them to fulfill their sexual urge. Today they are abusing animals tomorrow it might be a woman. It is high time that stringent action is taken against the culprit," he said. 

