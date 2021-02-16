Karnataka officials take up task of digitising hissa maps

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that all lands records are available at the click of a button, the Karnataka Sate Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) is helping the survey settlement section of the revenue department to digitise the maps. KSRSAC has been given the task to digitise the hissa (plots which are a part of main survey numbers) maps. They will be taking up a two-year-old project at a cost of Rs 25 crore. This exercise is different from uploading all maps on Bhoomi.

A senior official told TNIE, “We are providing all the original base maps and sketches for digitisation. There have been divisions in each survey number. That is what is being digitised now.” The department had also started the exercise of re-assessing all the maps of the city and State using drones. However, the exercise has not moved further because of technical and financial issues. These maps were being created on a more detailed scale.

KSRSAC director Dr K Prabhuraj said, “We are only digitising the data based on the sketches available. No correction, monitoring or legal work is being done. Based on the old survey details, the cadastral maps are being created. The digitised hissa maps, once created, will be fit into the existing sketches, digitised and uploaded by the revenue department.”

There are around two crore hissa maps to be digitised, of which 33,000 villages maps have been digitised in two taluks- KR Pete in Mandya and Vasanagar in Shivamogga. The revenue department official added that the digitisation of akarbandh maps was also being done. These are divisions of land parcels of A-kharab (permanent kharab) and B-kharab land (temporary kharab land) which are now being assessed and marked out.