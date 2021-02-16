STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka officials take up task of digitising hissa maps

They will be taking up a two-year-old project at a cost of Rs 25 crore. This exercise is different from uploading all maps on Bhoomi. 

Published: 16th February 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Google Maps app on a smartphone. (File photo | AP)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that all lands records are available at the click of a button, the Karnataka Sate Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) is helping the survey settlement section of the revenue department to digitise the maps. KSRSAC has been given the task to digitise the hissa (plots which are a part of main survey numbers) maps. They will be taking up a two-year-old project at a cost of Rs 25 crore. This exercise is different from uploading all maps on Bhoomi. 

A senior official told TNIE, “We are providing all the original base maps and sketches for digitisation. There have been divisions in each survey number. That is what is being digitised now.”  The department had also started the exercise of re-assessing all the maps of the city and State using drones. However, the exercise has not moved further because of technical and financial issues. These maps were being created on a more detailed scale.

KSRSAC director Dr K Prabhuraj said, “We are only digitising the data based on the sketches available. No correction, monitoring or legal work is being done. Based on the old survey details, the cadastral maps are being created. The digitised hissa maps, once created, will be fit into the existing sketches, digitised and uploaded by the revenue department.”  

There are around two crore hissa maps to be digitised, of which 33,000 villages maps have been digitised in two taluks- KR Pete in Mandya and Vasanagar in Shivamogga. The revenue department official added that the digitisation of akarbandh maps was also being done. These are divisions of land parcels of A-kharab (permanent kharab) and B-kharab land (temporary kharab land) which are now being assessed and marked out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka hissa maps
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp