Destitute woman gang-raped and strangled to death on Mysuru street, 5 nabbed

Police sources said that the incident came to light when two policemen on night patrolling duty saw three men suspiciously standing near a bangle store on BN Street

Published: 17th February 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A destitute woman was raped and murdered by five men in the heart of Mysuru early Tuesday. All the five accused have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime, the police said. The woman (45), was sleeping on a stone bench when the five men sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death, states an FIR registered at the Lashkar police station on Wednesday.

The accused are Rafiq Ahmed, Manjunath R, Manu, Revanna and Krishna.  “All of them have given statements, confessing to their involvement in the sexual assault and murder of the woman. The accused are daily wage labourers and ragpickers. Except Rafiq, none of them have a home and used to sleep and take shelter on major roads,” the police said.

On Tuesday morning, two policemen on night patrol saw three men standing suspiciously near a bangle store on BN Street. When the cops approached them, they escaped. The police found  the woman lying on the ground half-naked. Upon inspection, the policemen found that she was not breathing.

The cops immediately alerted the control room, following which police personnel from the Devaraja police station rushed to the spot. The cops examined the CCTV footage from the spot and found a man approaching and talking to the woman before sexually assaulting her. The footage also showed the others sexually assaulting her.

