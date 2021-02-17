HC permits NHAI to withdraw controversial affidavit after it makes Rs 5 lakh donation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to withdraw its controversial affidavit after it paid Rs 5 lakh in the form of donations to two organisations working for environment and wildlife.

This was after the Senior Counsel appearing for the NHAI submitted that it has donated a sum of Rs 2.50 lakh each to the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education/Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

Permitting the NHAI to withdraw its affidavit, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said they hope and trust that the authorities of NHAI will show sensitivity to environmental laws.

The NHAI had filed an affidavit stating that the Environment (Protection) Act was passed by Parliament at the instance of foreign powers. The affidavit was filed in response to the public interest litigation filed by the United Conservation Movement Charitable and Welfare Trust against widening of a highway violating norms.

On the affidavit, the court had observed at the last hearing that the approach of the NHAI is shocking to say the least. It has shown a complete lack of sensitivity about the environment, the court added while directing the Chairman of NHAI to nominate a very senior officer to inquire into the manner in which the statement of objections had been filed by the NHAI.

Thereafter, the NHAI requested the court to grant permission to withdraw the affidavit filed along with the statement of objections filed on 2nd February 2021.

Then the court said that it would grant permission subject to payment of appropriate costs in the form of donation to any organization which according to the NHAI is doing constructive work in the field of environment.