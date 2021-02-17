Lokayukta orders closure of Gujarat Ambuja Exports unit in Karnataka's Haveri over pollution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the serious impact on the environment and farmers due to pollution, the Karnataka Lokayukta directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take steps for closure of a Gujarat Ambuja Exports unit in Haveri district.

Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri to examine the grievances of the complainants and others who have suffered on account of pollution caused at the instance of the industry and to determine the compensation payable to them under "polluter pays principle". He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to determine the damage caused by the industry to the environment.

Justice Shetty passed this order as the complainants and other farmers have been continuously suffering on account of the loss of crops and are also unable to use the water of the lake in Hulasogi village in Shiggaon taluk for drinking and agriculture.

Gadigeppa Pakkeerappa Malasali of Hulasoli village filed a complaint before the Lokayukta in 2017 against the KSPCB Chairman and local Environmental Officer in Haveri and Managing Director of Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited.

Directing the Deputy Commissioner to submit a status report within two months, Justice Shetty directed the KSPCB to initiate legal proceedings against the firm for failing to comply with the observations made by the Technical Advisory Committee.

"The material on record indicates that the underground water of that area where the industry situates has also been contaminated on the account of the unscientific disposal of the industrial effluent substances. Based on the material collected during the course of investigation, I am satisfied that on account of the environmental pollution caused by Ambuja Export Limited, the complainants have been continuously suffering injustice and undue hardship", the Lokayukta said in his order.

Issuing directions under Section 12(1) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Justice Shetty noted that the material on record indicates that the concerned officers who have been entrusted with the responsibility of preventing the environmental pollution caused by the industry in question have prima-facie failed in discharging their duties.