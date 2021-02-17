Our daughter is innocent, we’re a humble family: Disha Ravi's mother

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “My daughter is innocent. She has not done any wrong,” says Disha Ravi’s mother Manjula, trying to stay strong amid the chaos surrounding her daughter. Refusing to divulge more details about the case or her daughter, Manjula said her family comes from a very humble farming background, and Disha has seen the ups and downs of agriculture. Hence, she has always been interested in climate and nature-related issues, she said. The family from Old Mysuru has been living in Bengaluru’s Abbigere, near Chikkabnavara, for the past 13 years.

Refuting theories of her daughter being a single mother and the sole breadwinner of the family, Manjula said, “How does it matter? She has everyone with her. Disha’s grandparents (my parents) are farmers and she comes from a very humble background. She can never even think of harming the peace of the country,” Manjula said.

Worried sick about her daughter, Manjula told The New Indian Express that her lawyer had given strict instructions not to talk about the case to the media. “I just want my daughter to return home safe, and don’t want to say anything that might go against her,” she said tearfully. Disha, a BBA graduate from Mount Carmel College, was interested in pursuing a career in ecological conservation and restoration.

EDITORIAL | Disha Ravi not Mata Hari: Crackdown against toolkit creators over the top

Disha allowed to speak with kin for 15 mins

Disha Ravi has a love for turtles and marine life, her friends say, preferring to maintain anonymity.

Her family’s farming background and their struggles and losses through droughts and floods apparently helped her understand the effects of climate change. She began her activism at the age of19. Her friends claim she was inspired by primatologist Jane Goodall. Meanwhile, senior advocates in Bengaluru said Disha has been allowed to speak to her parents and family for 15 minutes, and her lawyer for 30 minutes, every day.

“Her police custody will lapse on February 19. An FIR copy was requested and the court has allowed Disha access to the copy, and other documents related to her arrest in the Toolkit case. She was also given books and warm clothes. Advocates from Delhi are fighting her case but there are many here who will demand her release soon.” said a senior lawyer, on condition of anonymity.