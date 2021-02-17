Undeclared emergency: Farmers’ unions on Disha Ravi's arrest

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers’ unions in Karnataka are seeing red over the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi by the Delhi police in connection with the toolkit case. Calling her arrest illegal and undemocratic, farmers’ union leaders in the state have come out in full support of Disha. Unions in Karnataka are preparing to agitate against her arrest on February 18 when they participate in the nationwide rail roko call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

“Today the Centre is arresting a girl for supporting farmers, tomorrow they will arrest people for supporting Dalits and then labourers. Protests and organising a protest is every citizen’s right. This is an attempt to corrupt the morality of those standing for the cause of farmers,” said Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene. He added that the government should treat its citizens with respect.

“Today Disha Ravi has been arrested for supporting farmers. It isn’t an internal matter when people sitting abroad working for MNCs and preaching about how the farm laws are good for Indian farmers and are villainising protestors ... but when someone is supporting us you arrest them. The arrest itself is illegal with the due process not being followed. This is an indication of undeclared emergency,” said Kurubara Shantakumar, president, State Farmers’ Unions’ Association.

Various farmers unions in Karnataka have decided to participate in rail roko agitations across the state between 12 noon and 3 pm on February 18 in solidarity with farmers protesting at Delhi against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.