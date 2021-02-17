VHP condemns HDK for ‘house marking’ remark 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after former CM HD Kumaraswamy raised concerns over right wing volunteers marking houses donating for funds for the Ram temple and likened the RSS to Nazis of Germany, Vishwa Hindu Parishad lashed out at him saying his statement was irresponsible.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy had told the media and also tweeted wanting to know the intention behind marking houses. “It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not. This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives,” he said. “Historians say that RSS took birth at the same time when Nazi Party was founded in Germany.

There are concerns on what will happen if the RSS tries to implement similar policies adopted by Nazis,” he added.VHP condemned Kumarswamy’s statement. “He doesn’t even check facts nor provide them before making remarks. VHP takes serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held the highest office of the state. It also condemns him for making unwarranted remarks on the RSS,” said Basavaraj, Organizing Secretary, VHP, Karnataka.