STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

It’s ‘chicken feed’ at Mysuru zoo... tigers turn lazy

Carnivores are the most active and ferocious creatures, but at the Mysuru zoo, they have turned lazy and inactive because of the recent change in their diet to only chicken.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger lazes around inside its enclosure in Mysuru Zoo | Express

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: Carnivores are the most active and ferocious creatures, but at the Mysuru zoo, they have turned lazy and inactive because of the recent change in their diet to only chicken.All zoos under the Karnataka Zoo Authority (KZA), including the famous Mysuru zoo, switched to chicken by January-end as the State Government had pushed beef ban through an ordinance. Karnataka has the highest number of zoos in the country and the Mysuru zoo has a host of carnivores, including exotic cats like cheetahs, white tigers, jaguars along with over a dozen Royal Bengal tigers, two dozen leopards as well as wolves and foxes.

Before switching over chicken, the zoo used to procure 350 kg of beef a day to feed the carnivores. Now with the diet switch, the animals have become less active and tend to relax for more hours than the usual long hours that carnivores, especially big cats, rest for, zoo sources said. The authorities tried mutton as an alternative, but as the carnivores refused to eat even small quantities, they had to opt for farm chicken.

Under the new anti-cow slaughter law, buffalo meat is allowed, but it is not available in large enough quantities. Since the cost of country chicken is on the higher side, the zoos are dependent on farm poultry.

The authorities said that except for birds like vultures all other carnivores have shown reduced activity. “To an extent, leopards are not that inactive. But even foxes and hyenas, which move about more than big cats, are showing lesser activity,” said the sources.

When beef was on the menu, big cats would leave 3 kg of bones from an average of 14 kg fed to them, but when 8 kg of chicken is being given, they are leaving behind 2 kg of bones. The zoo staff is worried about the effects of prolonged diet of chicken on carnivores.KZA Member Secretary B P Ravi said that they are waiting for an exemption from the government to supply beef to zoos.Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said they have not received complaints on scarcity of food at zoos. He said they will take action if authorities give details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru zoo
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp