Karnataka's newest district to have admin buildings in Vijayanagara architecture style

Following the division of Ballari district, Vijayanagara came into existence on February 8

Published: 18th February 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

A mirror image of Hampi's major attraction -- the stone chariot (Photo | Shivashankar Bangar)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Karnataka's 31st district Vijayanagara will have new administrative buildings in the architectural style of the Vijayanagara dynasty.  

All the district administration buildings such as Deputy Commissioner's office (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP) office and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be constructed in one place. The site for the new buildings is located near the famous Tungabhadra dam and work will begin soon after the government releases funds.

Following the division of Ballari district, Vijayanagara came into existence on February 8. Currently the previous Taluka offices are doubling as the administrative buildings of the new district.  

A senior official from the administration said, "The site has been finalized by the minister in charge of the district and other senior district administration officials. The area is about 80 acres and located 4 km from the bus stand in Hosapete."

The official said the new buildings will resemble the Vijayanagara architectural style. "The Kannada University of Hampi has a similar building which looks like a heritage building. Similar plans are there for the new administrative buildings of the new district," the official added.

Another senior officer said that the Vijayanagara empire architecture is world famous and the new buildings must reflect the traditional way of construction. "Hampi is the face of the new district and the new buildings will have similar architecture. Guidance will be sought from experts of the ASI, Hampi Circle," the official said.

