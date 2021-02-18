STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA charge-sheets 11 cadres of banned JMB in dacoity case

Published: 18th February 2021 12:43 AM

National Investigation Agency (NIA) complex in Delhi's Lodhi Road. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru against 11 cadres of the banned terror organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in connection with the dacoities committed by them to raise funds for their terror activities.

Those named in the charge sheet are Jahidul Islam (40) of Jamalpur District in Bangladesh, Najir Sheikh (25), Asif Ikbal (23), Adil Sheikh (27), Abdul Karim (21) and Mosaraf Hossain (22) all residents of Murshidabad in West Bengal, Kador Kazi (33), Habibur Rahaman Sk (28) and Mustafizur Rahman (39), residents of Birbhum District in West Bengal, Md Dilwar Hossain (28) of Malda District in West Bengal and Arif Hussain (24) of Barpeta District in Assam.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy, dacoity and housebreaking and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “The investigation established the broad network forged by the JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps,” the NIA said.

The agency added that the JMB cadres had committed dacoity at four places in Bengaluru between February and April in 2018 to raise funds for the cause of the JMB on the pretext of Maal-e-Ghanimat. These dacoities were committed at KR Puram, Attibele and Kothanur in Bengaluru.

The accused were interrogated by the NIA, The main accused Jahidul Islam disclosed all the hideouts where he along with his accomplices of JMB had taken shelter and the houses were robbed. According to the NIA, Islam is one of the prime accused in serial blasts in 2005 in Bangladesh. He is also the main conspirator in Burdwan bomb blast case and Bodh Gaya Blast Case.

