Two dead, over forty injured as marriage party's bus falls into gorge in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In a ghastly mishap occurred on Sira-Bukkapatna state highway, at least two people died and over fourty got injured when a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge while the driver negotiating a curve at Mekerahatti near Sira on Thursday evening. The deceased were identified as Kittappa(46) and his wife Bhagyamma(40) of Shambhonahalli Gollarahatti hamlet near Tovinakere of Koratagere taluk.

They were on their way to Bangarahatti Gollarahatti hamlet to take part in a wedding reception of their relative when the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm. The injured including a critical person were shifted to the hospitals in Sira and Tumakuru including Siddhartha Medical College.

"As many as 41 persons who sustained injuries have been rushed to the Sira government hospital and eleven of them with multiple fractures were referred to the district general hospital", informed Dr

DM Gowda of Sira government hospital.

There were about 50 persons on board the 'Sri Vinayaka' private bus that belonged to a person here. Former DCM Dr G Parameshwara whose constituency the victims hailed from had also taken initiative to treat the patients at the Siddhartha Hospital here, sources informed TNIE.

Sira town circle inspector Hanumanthappa and rural's Ravikumar rushed to the spot and took up rescue operation. The spot of the incident was prone to the mishaps as many drivers failed to negotiate the curve.

"The bus toppled as the driver failed to negotiate the curve created for diverting the highway as the farmers had disputed the land acquisition at the particular spot where the accident occurred. The drivers who are a novice to this route get puzzled", a source informed TNIE.