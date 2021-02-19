STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka budget on March 8

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will present the State Budget on March 8.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arriving for the Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru  on Thursday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By PTI

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will present the State Budget on March 8. The dates for the budget session, stretching for almost the whole of March, was approved by the State Cabinet on Thursday. The budget session will begin on March 4 and the first two days will be allotted for discussions on ‘One Nation, One Election’, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “The budget session will begin from March 4.

We will dedicate two days — March 4 and 5 — to debate One Nation One Election as discussed in the business advisory committee meeting previously. The Chief Minister will present the budget on March 8. The legislature session will continue till the end of March,” Bommai said.

The cabinet has also approved an estimated Rs 700 crore towards treatment of Covid-19 patients till March 31 in various government and private hospitals across the state. “The government’s contribution for Covid-19 treatment in government and private hospitals till January was Rs 620 crore. It is estimated that we will require another Rs 80 crore till March 31. A total of Rs 700 crore will be paid from Suvarna Karnataka Arogya scheme,” Bommai said. 

Cabinet’s Rs 1,848-crore boost for construction of 2K km rural roads 

As part of its big-ticket infrastructure project, the cabinet has approved the construction of 2,201.74 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-III at a cost of Rs 1,848.95 crore. 
Other cabinet decisions: 
 C 1,358 crore for revised housing projects under eight housing schemes of the Karnataka Housing Board. 
Alternative land compensation to land owners in lieu of industrial development procurement increased to 45 per cent instead of earlier 40 per cent or 10,781 sqft for every acre developed by KIADB.
Amendments to Karnataka Money Lenders Act to enhance fine and punishment for using force or intimidation or violence to recover money to one year in prison for a first-time offence and two years or more for a second time with fine enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000. 
Decision to dismiss health and family welfare department medical officer G L Girish, convicted in a sexual harassment case approved. 
Approval under RIDF for Rs 35.92 crore to restart agricultural college project in Chamarajanagar. 
C199 crore in 60:40 ratio expenditure between Centre and State under National Health Mission to develop 8 maternal and child care hospitals, two general hospitals and Vijayapura district hospital. 
C14.64 crore for procurement of medical equipment. 
C117 crore to convert government residential quarters into a multi-storeyed building in Vasanthnagar 
C169 crore post-execution approval for the development of stormwater drains in Koramangala valley from KR Market to Bellandur lake. 
Approval for Karnataka dispute resolution policy to provide alternate dispute redressal mechanism and improve inter-departmental coordination. Nodal and legal officers deputed under the policy.  
 

