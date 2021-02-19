STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Opposition unites to hit out at PM Modi over fuel price rise

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy wanted the government to cut excise duty and levies.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With fuel prices touching an all-time high -- petrol is about Rs 93/litre and diesel Rs 85/litre in Bengaluru -- opposition parties have lodged a strong protest, saying this will hit the common man’s wallet hard, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic leading to job losses and pay cuts.Such prices are unacceptable when crude oil prices are at a low of $55 a barrel, they said.

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told TNIE, “I condemn this government’s attitude. It is unfortunate that PM Modiji has blamed the Congress for this after being in power for seven years. High diesel prices have a cascading effect on farmers and the common man. Let me remind Modiji that one cannot fool all the people all the time.’’    

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, “Petrol has touched Rs 100 per litre. This spells disaster for the poor and middle classes. PM Narendra Modi is solely responsible for this. His government has failed to manage public finance and is now taxing people to cover the deficit. During the UPA regime, petrol cost Rs 70 when crude oil was $110 a barrel. Now, petrol costs Rs 100 even when crude oil is about $55.’’ 

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy wanted the government to cut excise duty and levies. “PM Modi blaming previous regimes for the hike is not a statement a responsible person should make. The government needs to cut duties immediately, but it is more bothered about revenue collection. Due to the Covid pandemic, there has been a steep drop in earnings, besides job losses. How this will affect the poor and farmers is anybody’s guess.”

The Congress has threatened to hold protests across the state if fuel prices do not come down. MLC BK Hariprasad said the government has proved it is anti-farmer and anti-poor. Countering the attack, BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said petrol price is highest in Rajasthan, a Congress-ruled state. “Let the Congress protest in Rajasthan first,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi fuel price rise
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp