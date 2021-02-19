PES University will launch satellite to monitor ships

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based PES University is set to launch a micro satellite - RSAT into a polar sun synchronous orbit of 500 km on February 28, with the support of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), as demonstration of proof of concept. RSAT is a 3-axis stabilized agile micro-satellite weighing 15 kg and measuring 300mm x 300 mm x 300mm with deployable solar panels, according to a release. This will be the second satellite being developed in the university to be launched into orbit.

The micro-satellite was configured and developed after the DRDO sanctioned a Contract for Acquiring Research Services to the university to carry a Satellite Based Automatic Identification System (SB-AIS) payload. SB-AIS will help monitor ships on high seas and provide information about their movement. The payload receives AIS signals transmitted by ships in VHF band, processes and transmits the information to a ground station.