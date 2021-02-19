STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

To link mobile with Aadhaar for COVID-19 vaccination, use the 861 post offices in Karnataka

The Chief Postmaster General also said they have requested that around 14,000 frontline workers in the postal department be considered 'Covid warriors' and given priority for the vaccine

Published: 19th February 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar-related updation work in post offices.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Centre last month making the seeding of mobile number with Aadhaar card mandatory to avail the COVID-19 vaccination, the Karnataka postal department has called upon the public to utilise its vast network in the state for this purpose.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Sharda Sampath told The New Indian Express, "A total of 861 post offices and sub post offices across the state carry out Aadhaar-related updation work. We urge the public to use this extensive network to complete the formalities required for the vaccination."

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 specified on January 10 that this was required in order to help identify the person getting vaccinated and sought a digital record on the person injecting the vaccine, date, venue and specific vaccine.

The postal department had been facilitating Aadhaar-related work for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) since January 2017, said Director of Postal Services, Bengaluru, K Raveendran. "While we do not charge public anything for the service rendered, a nominal fee of Rs 30 is charged by the UIDAI for any update related to Aadhaar cards. The updation is done immediately too by us," he explained.

The department was also in the process of conducting camps across the state at different locations to make it easier for the public to update their mobile numbers, Raveendran added.

The CPMG also said that they have now approached the Chief Secretary with the request that around 14,000 frontline workers in the postal department be considered 'Covid warriors' and given priority for administration of the vaccine. "The postmen and women, Grameen Dak Sevaks, Branch Managers and those interacting with the public in all post offices are all risking themselves daily," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp