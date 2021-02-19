To link mobile with Aadhaar for COVID-19 vaccination, use the 861 post offices in Karnataka

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Centre last month making the seeding of mobile number with Aadhaar card mandatory to avail the COVID-19 vaccination, the Karnataka postal department has called upon the public to utilise its vast network in the state for this purpose.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Sharda Sampath told The New Indian Express, "A total of 861 post offices and sub post offices across the state carry out Aadhaar-related updation work. We urge the public to use this extensive network to complete the formalities required for the vaccination."

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 specified on January 10 that this was required in order to help identify the person getting vaccinated and sought a digital record on the person injecting the vaccine, date, venue and specific vaccine.

The postal department had been facilitating Aadhaar-related work for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) since January 2017, said Director of Postal Services, Bengaluru, K Raveendran. "While we do not charge public anything for the service rendered, a nominal fee of Rs 30 is charged by the UIDAI for any update related to Aadhaar cards. The updation is done immediately too by us," he explained.

The department was also in the process of conducting camps across the state at different locations to make it easier for the public to update their mobile numbers, Raveendran added.

The CPMG also said that they have now approached the Chief Secretary with the request that around 14,000 frontline workers in the postal department be considered 'Covid warriors' and given priority for administration of the vaccine. "The postmen and women, Grameen Dak Sevaks, Branch Managers and those interacting with the public in all post offices are all risking themselves daily," she said.