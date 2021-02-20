STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bail plea of six accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case rejected

Earlier, the court hearing cases registered under Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act had dismissed the bail applications of three other accused.

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

By PTI

BENGALURU: A special court here on Saturday rejected the bail plea of six accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

"The bail plea filed by nine accused have been rejected including six on Saturday," Special Public Prosecutor in the case S Balan told PTI.

He added that the hitman and his prime aide did not move any bail plea.

Lankesh, a left-leaning journalist-activist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house here by a member of a gang that apparently planned to kill her after being inspired by a book brought out by right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha, that had identified Lankesh as a 'durjan' (evil person).

The Special Investigation Team which probed the case had stated Parashuram Waghmare was her assassin.

