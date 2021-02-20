Hundreds of Kurubas protest in Bengaluru demanding Scheduled Tribe status

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of members of Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue near Maurya Circle on Friday, demanding the inclusion of the community in the Scheduled Tribe list. The protesters demanded that once the anthropological and genealogical studies

are done, they should be sent to the Central Government. They argued that Kurubas are already included in the ST list in Kodagu, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

They said that protests will continue till the government agrees to their demand. “RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa is not pushing for ST status for Kurubas. He should pursue it before the Central Government,” they said.

Hundreds of participants from different districts arrived in Bengaluru on Friday morning to take part in the protest, which was led by Kurubara Sangha president in-charge Subramanya D, former mayors Venkatesh Murthy M Ramachandrappa and J Huchappa, Sangha treasurer Devraj Subbarayappa, leaders Krishnamurthy, Rajendra Sanakki and others.