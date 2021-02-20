STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodagu officials told to allow Kerala visitors only if they have COVID negative RT-PCR reports

Published: 20th February 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:12 PM

Hotel, resort and homestay owners have also been ordered to collect negative RT-PCR reports of tourists from Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Prajna G R
MADIKERI: Kodagu DC Charulata Somal has passed stringent orders to collect COVID negative RT-PCR reports of all visitors entering the district from Kerala.

On February 20, The New Indian Express published a report exposing the lax inspection at check posts where visitors from Kerala enter Kodagu district. While the state had mandated visitors from Kerala to possess COVID negative RT-PCR reports to enter any part of the state, no measures to enforce this were implemented at the Kodagu border check posts. The district administration and health department had said there were no guidelines to collect the reports at the check posts.

Subsequently, Somal on Saturday released orders to implement compulsory checking of negative RT-PCR reports of visitors entering the district from neighbouring Kerala. Officials from the health, revenue and police department have been appointed at Karike, Makutta, Kutta and Sampaje check posts to verify the reports of all visitors coming in from Kerala.

Further, Somal has ordered hotel, resort and homestay owners to mandatorily collect negative RT-PCR reports (done 72 hours prior to check-in) of tourists from Kerala and confirmed that surprise checks will be conducted by the district administration to ensure this. Action will be taken against violators of the order, she added.

Karnataka Kerala Kodagu COVID-19 Coronavirus
