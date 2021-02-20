Siddaramaiah, DKS to take out padayatra

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar will take out a six-day “Janadhwani” padayatra in Udupi district (from Hejamady to Shiroor) from February 22, highlighting the “anti-people policies” of the Centre, including the “demerits of new farm laws”.

District Congress unit president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor told reporters on Friday that several policies of the Centre, including amendments to the APMC Act and Labour Act and skyrocketing prices of petrol and cement, are against the interest of people.

The padayatra, covering 108 km, will create awareness on the “anti-people policies” of the Centre, he said. Party leaders UT Khader, Abhaychandra Jain, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Pramod Madhwaraj, Mithun Rai, and Gopal Poojari will be part of the padayatra.

“The Centre is promoting privatisation. This shows the government is not capable of managing these institutions. Several people have lost their jobs. People are realising that this government they voted for is not working in their favour,” he added.