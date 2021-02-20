STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah promises 10 kg free rice if voted to power

He set the tone for the ensuing zilla and taluk panchayat elections, claiming that the Congress will return to power in the State in 2023.

Published: 20th February 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates Beeralingeshwara Temple at Gandhanahalli village in KR Nagar ofMysuru district on Friday 

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation and cut in grants for welfare programmes have turned into handy tools for the Congress, as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah painted the BJP governments at the State and Centre as anti-people and urged voters to reject them in future elections.
Addressing a party workers’ meet at Hunsur, near here, he listed out “failures” of the Yediyurappa government and called upon people to end the “misrule in Karnataka”.

He set the tone for the ensuing zilla and taluk panchayat elections, claiming that the Congress will return to power in the State in 2023. “We will come back to power ... 100 per cent ... there is no doubt,” the former chief minister added.

Claiming that the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa has failed on all fronts, he urged people to reject the BJP in elections and not get carried away by the lies of the JDS.Announcing that Congress will provide 10 kg rice to BPL families once it returns to power, he criticised the BJP government for reducing the quantity from 7 to 5 kg. Now, it is said that it will  be further reduced to 3 kg, he added.

Urging people to take to streets against the ration cut and steep hike in fuel prices, he slammed the government for ending shadi bhagya, shoe bhagya and Vidyasiri, the programmes launched by his government. He said that the Yediyurappa government has failed to waive off farms loans as assured by the BJP in its election manifesto or give fresh loans to farmers. Housing projects for the poor have suffered as the government has not released funds. On the contrary, the previous Congress government built more than 15 lakhs houses, he added. 

He said the Congress government fulfilled all the 165 assurances made in its manifesto and also introduced 20 more programmes, including Indira Canteen for the poor. “What can we expect from a government that has not paid scholarships to students and not provided food to hostel students during the pandemic,” he asked.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress rice
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp