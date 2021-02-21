STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24-year-old medical student dies by suicide in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A 24-year-old medical student died by suicide at her rented home in Bagalkot's Navanagar on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhurekha CS, a final-year medical student of S Nijalingappa Medical College and H S K Hospital of Bagalkot and a resident of Kolar district.

The death of Sindhurekha has shocked the family members, friends and staff of the college. A case has been registered in Navanagar Police Station.

According to sources, “Sindhurekha used to reside alone at a rented house. Her parents were settled in Bengaluru. They (parents) used to visit her once in a month.”  

The incident came to light when one of her friends tried to reach her over the phone but there was no answer. Her friends then arrived at her house to check on her but found her hanging from the ceiling. 

According to police, “The family members claimed that she was undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression from the past four years. She has reportedly killed herself because of her poor mental health condition.” The cops denied of involvement of unseen hands behind the suicide of a medical student.

The police claimed that they are investigating the case from all possible angles, however, no death note has been found in the house. The cops also interrogated the friends and staff of a private medical college regarding this case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

