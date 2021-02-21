STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Company to pay Rs 10 lakh for filing multiple pleas

“Though, the petitioner was forewarned, he chose to argue this petition as a standalone petition wasting the time of the court to deal with such frivolous cases.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 10 lakh on ‘India Awake For Transparency’, a non-government company, for filing multiple petitions before different courts against business tycoon Azim H Premji and his associates on the same issue. Justice PS Dinesh Kumar imposed the cost while dismissing a petition filed by the company. 

The judge said that this was the third writ petition filed in succession by the company against different authorities to initiate action in a matter of acquisition of shares and amalgamation of the firm. "Though, the petitioner was forewarned, he chose to argue this petition as a standalone petition wasting the time of the court to deal with such frivolous cases.

Hence, the preliminary objection raised by the respondents’ counsels are sustained, and this writ petition is dismissed with a cost of Rs 10 lakh payable by the petitioner,” the judge said. 

