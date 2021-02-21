Four killed, eight others injured in accident near Karnataka's Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Four people died on the spot and eight others injured after two cars collided near Kanchattalli village on Bangalore-Mangalore National highway-75 in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar (25) Pradeep Kumar (26), Naveen Kumar (30) and Chandrashekhar (28) -- the accupants of the Tata Sumo from Mulbagal in Kolar district.

According to the police, the accident occured when the driver of a Tata Sumo applied brake which led to a Qualis hiting the rear end of the Sumo.

According to the police, the occupants of the Tata sumo were going to Dharmasthala to visit Manjunatheshwara temple and the occupants of the Qualis were heading towards Udupi for a private function from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

Superintendent of police Hassan R Srinivasa Gowda rushed to the spot and moved the injured and the deceased to the nearby hospital in HIMS.

Sources said that the condition of three injured is critical.

Traffic police have registered a case.