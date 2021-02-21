Knock, knock! Ashoka, DCs stay overnight at villages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking administration to the doorsteps of the people --- Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Tahsildars and revenue officials stayed overnight at 227 villages across the State. They listened to the woes of the villagers, and resolved many, according to officials. Revenue Minister R Ashoka had announced last month that officials would visit villages every third Saturday of the month and attend to issues.

Ashoka himself stayed at Hosahalli village in Doddaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, on Saturday night as part of the Grama Vastavya (village stay) initiative. He spent the night in a social welfare hostel. “Our government is keen in making Karnataka a Grama Rajya and Rama Rajya,’’ he said. The team visited a Dalit colony and saw 8 to 10 people living in a small house. There were also one-room tenements where three families lived. “Five acres of land were sanctioned on the spot to construct houses for them.

This order was conveyed to the Deputy Commissioner. This is expected to help 400 families who will get 20 by 30 feet sites. Land has been identified and the houses will be built under the Ashraya scheme,’’ he said. During his stay, Ashok met a young girl with hearing impairment, studying in Class 8. “She was tested and provided hearing equipment. We got a complaint about the encroachment of a graveyard which had shrunk from 3 acres to 1 acre. Boundary was fixed and encroachment removed,’’ Ashoka said.

According to him, about 700 people were given land-related documents like khata. Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said they usually end up giving long speeches whenever they visit a place. “This time, no speeches, only work. We will do it every month and I too will visit one village. This time, I have chosen the Bengaluru region.

Next month, it will be Kalyana Karnataka and in April, it will be Malnad. Likewise, I will cover the entire state,’’ he said. Every year, the State government spends Rs 7,500 crore for pensions. “We are here to see if this is actually reaching the eligible people,” he added. Ashoka said the DCs and officials have to send a message through the drummers one month in advance about their proposed visit.