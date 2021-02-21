STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siddaramaiah turns patron for Ram Mandir at native village

The temple has been built on a 30x40 ft plot with contributions from the villagers.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had strongly opposed the manner in which funds are being collected from the public for the Ram temple coming up at Ayodhya, is quietly backing the construction of a grand Ram Mandir at his native village Siddaramana Hundi near here. The temple has been built on a 30x40 ft plot with contributions from the villagers.

The Ram Mandir being built at
Siddaramana Hundi  | Udayshankar S

Siddaramaiah, however, chose not to reveal about his contribution, but is said to be a major force behind it. Refusing to give details about the cost of the project and his role, he said  the construction was taken up with the contributions of the villagers. “Ram Mandirs are built everywhere. It is the religious belief of people,” he noted.

The Ahinda leader had previously donated silver articles including a mace and face cover for the idol at Siddarameshwara temple, his family deity.  Accusing the BJP of using the Ram temple issue for political gains, he said that they should know that the people are contributing to the Ram temple and not for BJP. “I have every right to ask for accounts, whether I contribute or not, because it is public money. Any hesitation to give details about the collection will lead to doubts about misuse of funds.

The BJP had raised funds earlier, but did not give accounts. What does this mean”? he asked. The villagers of Siddaramanahundi are happy that they will have a new Ram Mandir for Ram Navami. Manjesh, a villager, lauded Siddaramaiah for respecting the sentiments of the people and for his generous help in the construction of the Ram Mandir. 

When the Ram Mandir is ready, the villagers plan to invite their relatives and friends from neighbouring villages to take part in the inauguration and the Ustav. Kailasam, an artist from Madurai, and his team is working round the clock to complete the exterior and the painting work much before the festival.  

