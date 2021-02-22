STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada shuts 9 roads to Kerala to curb Covid spread

The decision is likely to affect thousands,  especially students and employees who commute between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts daily.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel place barricades on a road linking Dakshina Kannada with Kerala in Bantwal taluk

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Concerned over the rising number of Covid cases in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration will shut 9 roads that connect the neighbouring state with the district, from Monday, 6 am onwards.

There are 14 roads that connect the district with Kerala, out of which only Talapady (Mangaluru taluk), Saradka (Bantwal), Menala (Puttur), Nettanige Mudnur (Puttur) and Jalsur (Sullia) will be kept open.
The decision is likely to affect thousands,  especially students and employees who commute between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod districts daily.

Now, they have to take a longer way to reach their destination, which will not only be tiresome but also leave a hole in their pockets. The decision will also hit people’s movements within the district at some places.

People travelling between Mudipu and Salethur in Bantwal taluk a distance of 10 km through the inter-state border of Pathur will now have to take a circuitous route via Manchi-Ira which will be six kilometres longer. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said they had no option but to shut most of the borders with Kerala as the movement of people is very high between the border districts.

“It is a porous border and more than 2 lakh people travel between the district every day. Though a Covid negative report has been made mandatory for daily travellers once in a fortnight, implementing the same will be a challenging task if entry points are open. Hence, some points had to be closed,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Dakshina kannada Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp