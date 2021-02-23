STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

70-year-old woman murdered at her home in Karnataka's Madikeri, cash and jewels missing

Lalitha was living alone for the past 15 years. She was looking after her 12 acre estate in K Nidugane and was frequently visited by her son and two daughters.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A 70-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her house at K Nidugane village near Madikeri on Monday night. Initial investigation revealed robbery as the cause for the murder. However, Madikeri Crime Branch police are investigating the case.

Lalitha was living alone for the past 15 years. She was looking after her 12 acre estate in K Nidugane and was frequently visited by her son and two daughters. Lalitha’s daughters Chandravathi and Meenakshi called Lalitha twice every day. While the daughters had spoken to Lalitha on Monday morning, all the calls went unanswered after 7 pm on Monday.

“We thought that our mother must have kept her phone elsewhere and we waited for her call till 8.30 pm. Meanwhile, we made nearly 50 phone calls to her mobile,” recalled Chandravathi. When the calls went unanswered, a relative who stayed in Madikeri was alerted and he visited Lalitha’s house around 9 pm. The doors were left open and all the things inside the house were laying haywire.
 
“When we reached the place from Kallugundi, we found our mother lying in a pool of blood. She was cut on her neck,” said Chandravathi. The family revealed that Lalitha had in her possession Rs 50,000 in cash and a few jewels, which are all missing. The daughter suspected that someone was waiting for Lalitha to return from the estate as she was killed outside the house, where she was laying firewood to heat water for her bath.

Police are investigating the case and are interrogating the neighbours. The case has been registered at Madikeri Rural Police Station. A post-mortem was conducted at Madikeri District Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri Karnataka
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp