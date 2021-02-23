BJP leader BP Yatnal hits back after Karnataka minister calls him 'B team' of Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A day after Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said former Union minister and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was behaving like the B team of the Congress, Yatnal hit back at Nirani, saying, "I will give a befitting reply once I return to Karnataka."

Lashing out at Ministers Nirani and C C Patil, who had criticised Yatnal and Congress leaders including former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar for taking out a rally demanding 2A status for Panchamasali and other sub-sects of the Lingayat community, Vijayapura City MLA Yatnal said, "It has come to my notice that two cabinet ministers of Karnataka have spoken against me and and my community pontiffs. I will reply to their criticism and allegations when I return to the state," he said.

On his Delhi visit, Yatnal said, "Neither has the party high command invited me nor have I sought an appointment with them. I came to Delhi for the registration of one of the CBSE schools of Shri Siddeshwara Institution."

He further wrote on his Facebook page, "I will continue to fight for the social justice of Hindu religion. I will not fear anyone and I won't walk away from this agitation."