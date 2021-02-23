Central Footwear Training Institute to start extension unit in Hubballi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi will soon have an extension centre of Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI) to train youths in the field of shoe designing and help in the growth of leather industries in this region.

The CFTI, headquartered in Chennai, has initiated talks with the Karnataka government, following which a place will be finalised to set up the institute in Hubballi. This will be the first such institute of CFTI in the state that will start six-month-long certificate courses of six months that will later be extended to one, one-and-a-half years and three-year-long diploma courses.

Footwear businessman Chandrashekhar Gadikar is getting his employees trained at CCFTI in Chennai. He feels that the city has the potential to become a footwear industries hub in the state. "There are no major industries to compete with foreign brands which is why these are dominating the market. If the government extends the support by giving training, the local businessmen will grab the opportunities," he said.

There are several small-scale footwear industries in the city which are lacking skilled labourers and technicians. The proposed institute is expected to address these issues.

According to sources, the government is ready to facilitate the institute at Apparel Training and Design Centre in Hosur which has all the facilities and the CFTI can move there within a couple of months. If the CFTI wants a new place, the state government will show land in the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board available in the city.

Recently, CFTI director K Murali met Large and Small Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and held talks about the extension centre in Hubballi. It is said that Murali will visit Hubballi to finalise the place to set up the centre.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Jagadish Shettar said that the state government will provide land and building for the CFTI and provide the latest machinery worth more than Rs 20 crores to start its centre. The institute will enhance the skills of the youths here and also give training on operating the latest machinery available in the market to manufacture footwear.