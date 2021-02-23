STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Panchamasalis want ‘payback’ from BSY for being ‘vote bank’

Bearing the brunt of this intensified agitation is Yediyurappa’s image of the undisputed Lingayat leader.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While at least eight different communities in Karnataka are demanding an increase in quota or inclusion in different categories of reservation, the agitation by Panchamasali Lingayats, in particular, has caused the Yediyurappa-led BJP government much embarrassment.

While Panchamasalis have been demanding to be included under the Most Backward Classes category to avail of higher reservation for decades now, the agitation has taken a sudden surge fuelled by a deadly combination of timing, pressure politics, changing undercurrent of sentiment and a demand for “payback”. Bearing the brunt of this intensified agitation is Yediyurappa’s image of the undisputed Lingayat leader.

“For decades, Yediyurappa has used the Panchamasali Lingayats for votes but has done nothing except to make one or two persons from the community ministers. Let him give us the reservation status and payback his dues to the community. If you have used us then shouldn’t you also give us our dues,” asked Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, seer of the Kudalasangama Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, when asked  as to why the community decided to intensify its demand for 2A category reservation now.  

Panchamasali community members protesting in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on Monday | Ashishkrishna HP

Even as BJP leaders, including ministers like Murugesh Nirani and CC Patil, have alleged that the stir is being fanned by Congress leaders to score political brownie points and to woo the community that has strongly backed the BJP, the seer maintained the sentiment was ‘if not now then when’, considering a prominent Lingayat is at the helm in the State.

He demanded a written assurance with a definite timeline for change in reservation status by Yediyurappa failing which he has threatened to go on an indefinite fast.But a fixed timeline is barely that simple according to CM’s legal advisor Mohan Limbikai -- himself a Panchamasali Lingayat. “Under Article 342  and as per many Supreme Court judgements, a government can’t unilaterally decide to give Backward Class status to any community. The request should be referred to the backward classes commission which is a quasi-judicial authority and nobody can influence it,” he said, pointing out that a study to ascertain the socio-economic status of the community is needed before its reservation status is changed. 

BJP sources insist much of the damage came from within as leaders from the community propped up the agitation as a means to get back at Yediyurappa for sidelining them from governance, appointments, ministerial berths etc. “The movement intends to weaken Yediyurappa’s leadership and destroy his image as the unquestionable leader of Lingayats. It is to isolate him and make way for alternate leadership to emerge,” opined Mahadev Prakash, political analyst who quit as Yediyurappa’s media advisor earlier this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamasali Lingayats reservation BS Yediyurappa BJP Vote bank
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp