STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Demand for Vistadome coaches grows

 The demand for Vistadome coaches, which have glass ceilings, to be used to showcase the pristine Western Ghats is only growing louder.

Published: 24th February 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demand for Vistadome coaches, which have glass ceilings, to be used to showcase the pristine Western Ghats is only growing louder. The South Western Railways (SWR) is getting many suggestions and requests to use these coaches on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru line or even to Dudhsagar in Goa.Railway officials said that nothing has been finalised yet and they have to get the Railway Ministry’s approval. Experts and nature lovers point out that since the railway line runs through the ghats this would be an ideal opportunity to showcase the pristine beauty and get people interested in conservation. They suggest that these coaches be used in trains which ply during the day through the ghat sections. 

To draw the attention of people, some private firms have made videos using images of Vistadome coaches and the scenic beauty of the ghats between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to present a glimpse of how the journey in future will be. The videos have gone viral on social media. The SWR has so far got one Vistadome coach, which is an AC chair car which is GPS enabled with Wi-Fi, LED lights, a microwave oven and a refrigerator, but has not been tested on ground. 

SWR, Divisional Railway Manager, Ashok Kumar Verma told TNIE that plying the train with the Vistadome coach depends on demand. “There is a demand for Sakleshpur, Mangaluru and Karwar. Some also want it to be run till Dudhsagar. The date of operation has not been decided,” he said.  He added that it will mostly be run in the ghats section.

“We are waiting for three more coaches. The services will also depend upon the availability of coaches. We are expecting to get three more Vistadome coaches by mid-April. We will need certification from the zonal headquarters to start operations,” he added.

Railways is also working on the rates to be levied on passengers. It will, however, be finalised by the Centre. Verma said that it will be on  par with the AC chair car rates. According to SWR, the AC chair car rate from Bengaluru to Chennai is between Rs 400-500, executive rate is between Rs 600-800 and that of Shatabdi is between Rs 1,800-1,900, depending on the distance. The SWR commercial section said that the rate of the Vistadome coaches is likely to be on par with Shatabdi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vistadome coach South Western Railways
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp