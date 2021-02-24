STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru: Pourakarmika ends life after harassment

It is alleged that Narayan, along with several other pourakarmikas, was made to clean a manhole with bare hands in November last year.

Published: 24th February 2021 05:46 AM

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 33-year-old pourakarmika working in Maddur Town Municipal Council ended his life after penning a note, alleging harassment by officials as the reason for his extreme step.Narayana, a resident of Siddarthanagar in the town, has named TMC chief officer Murugesh and health officer Zasim Khan in his death note.

It is alleged that Narayan, along with several other pourakarmikas, was made to clean a manhole with bare hands in November last year. A resident took a photo of it along with documents and sent a report to the State Safai Karamchari Commission.

The commission directed the directorate of municipal administration to register a case under MS Act-2013 following which a notice was issued to Murugesh and Zasim Khan.It is alleged that after the notice was served, the officials started harassing Narayan by not assigning him work. His salary was also slashed to Rs 6,000 from Rs 28,000. 

