Pained by loss of lives in Karnataka blast, says PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is pained by the loss of lives in the gelatin stick explosion in Chikkaballapur district. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover quickly,” the PM tweeted.

Six people were killed in the explosion near a quarry in the district at 12.30 am on Tuesday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government will take “merciless action” against those responsible. This is the second incident in the state and the government will take stern action to ensure that such incidents do not recur, he said.

Responding to Congress leaders’ allegations that local BJP leaders are involved in illegal stone quarrying in Shivamogga and Chikkaballapur districts, Yediyurappa said it is not the question of any party or group, but of containing the illegal activity. Action will be taken against all those involved in illegal stone quarrying. “Siddaramaiah keeps making allegations, and we don’t have to worry about them. Let him also give suggestions on the action to be taken and we are ready to consider it,” he said.