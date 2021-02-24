STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents eagerly await Disha Ravi’s return home

There was a perceptible change in mood at the residence of Manjula Nanjaiah and Ravi Annappa after news of their 22-year-old daughter Disha Ravi being granted bail on Tuesday afternoon came out.

Disha Ravi (C) arrives at Patiala House Court, in Delhi on Tuesday | SHEKHAR YADAV

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a perceptible change in mood at the residence of Manjula Nanjaiah and Ravi Annappa after news of their 22-year-old daughter Disha Ravi being granted bail on Tuesday afternoon came out. And the change for the better was not only evident on the faces of the parents but also in the behaviour of Disha’s pet Alsatian dog, Sammy, who, after 10 days of sulking as he was missing her, was seen friskily moving about the house.

In fact, Sammy was the first one to get a tight hug from Disha’s relieved mother on hearing about her getting bail. This probably conveyed to Sammy’s sharp canine instincts about something good happening to Disha who she so dearly missed. 

Disha was arrested by the Delhi police from their Soladevanahalli residence in Bengaluru on February 13 for editing and sharing a ‘toolkit’, allegedly for use in instigating and guiding the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Disha’s arrest and subsequent slapping of sedition charges against her had garnered national and international criticism. 

Disha is strong, not shaken by arrest: Mom

Neighbours and relatives visited the parents on Tuesday evening on getting news of bail being granted to Disha by a Delhi court. The parents — distraught over the sudden arrest of their only daughter — after 10 days of anxiety, had something to look forward to.Manjula was receiving back-to-back congratulatory calls on her mobile phone from relatives and friends when The New Indian Express met her at their residence on Tuesday evening.

“I am happy that finally, my daughter is walking out of jail. Our trust in the judicial system has been reinforced with this and now we hope that she (Disha) will also be given a clean chit in the case as soon as possible,” she said.

Manjula, however, said it is not yet known when Disha will be returning home. “At the moment, we are just relieved and not thinking about anything else. We just want her back home and are waiting for her,” said the mother, trying to fight back tears.

“She is a very strong girl and is not shaken by the arrest and its aftermath. As a parent, I told her I completely trust and support her. Other parents should stand by their children if something like this happens in their family,” said Manjula.

Thanking Disha’s friends and neighbours, who had stood with the family over the last few days, Manjula said she was running out of words to express her gratitude. “I want to thank each and everyone who supported us in the last 10 days. Several organisations protested demanding Disha’s release and I don’t have enough words to thank them. I thank all of them for trusting my daughter, who had done nothing wrong, and supporting her in these difficult times,” she said. Disha’s father, Ravi, was emotionally too overwhelmed to speak.

