Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Chikkaballapur gelatin blast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Launching a a scathing attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah demanded a judicial inquiry into the Chikkaballapur gelatin blast incident that killed six people on Tuesday. He said that those killed were victims of Yediyurappa’s attempts to legalise illegal mining and quarrying units in the state. “Six people lost their lives not due to gelatin stick explosion, but due to the misgovernance of Yediyurappa’s administration that is aiming to legalise illegal quarries.

The chief minister should immediately order a judicial inquiry, headed by a High Court judge. All district officials responsible for the blast incident should be suspended and criminal cases should be booked against them,” he said. “There is a link between those running illegal stone quarrying in Karnataka and illegal miners in Andhra Pradesh. Everybody, from Vidhana Soudha to district officials, know about it,” he said. Around 2,000 illegal mining units are running in the state and they should be shut immediately, he added.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is also Chikkaballapur district in-charge minister, said the incident took place while illegally accumulated gelatin sticks were recovered during a raid and were being transferred to another location.

He accused opposition leaders of politicising unfortunate deaths. “Leaders of Congress, who are trying to score political brownie points over someone’s death and defaming others, should be ashamed. Be rest assured that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the incident without bias,” he added.