STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Chikkaballapur gelatin blast

He accused opposition leaders of politicising unfortunate deaths.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Launching a a scathing attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah demanded a judicial inquiry into the Chikkaballapur gelatin blast incident that killed six people on Tuesday. He said that those killed were victims of Yediyurappa’s attempts to legalise illegal mining and quarrying units in the state. “Six people lost their lives not due to gelatin stick explosion, but due to the misgovernance of Yediyurappa’s administration that is aiming to legalise illegal quarries.

The chief minister should immediately order a judicial inquiry, headed by a High Court judge. All district officials responsible for the blast incident should be suspended and criminal cases should be booked against them,” he said. “There is a link between those running illegal stone quarrying in Karnataka and illegal miners in Andhra Pradesh. Everybody, from Vidhana Soudha to district officials, know about it,” he said. Around 2,000 illegal mining units are running in the state and they should be shut immediately, he added. 

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is also Chikkaballapur district in-charge minister, said the incident took place while illegally accumulated gelatin sticks were recovered during a raid and were being transferred to another location. 

He accused opposition leaders of politicising unfortunate deaths. “Leaders of Congress, who are trying to score political brownie points over someone’s death and defaming others, should be ashamed. Be rest assured that stringent action will be taken against those involved in the incident without bias,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah gelatin blast Chikkaballapur
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp