STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

ACB status check: 1,568 FIRs and 1,541 arrests

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) held a review meeting on Tuesday and discussed the status of cases being handled by the agency.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) held a review meeting on Tuesday and discussed the status of cases being handled by the agency. Since inception in March 2016, the ACB has registered 1,568 FIRs and arrested 1,541 government employees and private persons.

“The ACB had submitted reports to various departments leading to the suspension of 1,199 government staffers, and has recommended departmental enquiry against 940 accused employees. Chargesheet has been submitted against 815 employees to 35 special courts and the trials are at various stages,” an official release stated.

“To curb corruption in the state and to create awareness, 4,219 public meetings have been held. Based on the inputs gathered in public meetings, surprise checks have been conducted in 133 offices, in which a total of Rs 17,29,68,069 in cash and documents have been seized,” the release added.

In three cases, the accused are convicted, while 557 cases are under trial. It is expected that convictions will happen in more cases in the coming years. The agency has a team of 10 legal advisors and 43 public prosecutors. A toll-free number (1064) has also been introduced to receive information about corruption from the public, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp