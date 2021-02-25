ACB status check: 1,568 FIRs and 1,541 arrests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) held a review meeting on Tuesday and discussed the status of cases being handled by the agency. Since inception in March 2016, the ACB has registered 1,568 FIRs and arrested 1,541 government employees and private persons.

“The ACB had submitted reports to various departments leading to the suspension of 1,199 government staffers, and has recommended departmental enquiry against 940 accused employees. Chargesheet has been submitted against 815 employees to 35 special courts and the trials are at various stages,” an official release stated.

“To curb corruption in the state and to create awareness, 4,219 public meetings have been held. Based on the inputs gathered in public meetings, surprise checks have been conducted in 133 offices, in which a total of Rs 17,29,68,069 in cash and documents have been seized,” the release added.

In three cases, the accused are convicted, while 557 cases are under trial. It is expected that convictions will happen in more cases in the coming years. The agency has a team of 10 legal advisors and 43 public prosecutors. A toll-free number (1064) has also been introduced to receive information about corruption from the public, it said.