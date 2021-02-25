STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bats for stricter safety laws for mining

To control casualties in mining operations and to bring about discipline, the State Government has urged the Centre to revise laws and policies pertaining to mining.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To control casualties in mining operations and to bring about discipline, the State Government has urged the Centre to revise laws and policies pertaining to mining.Mines and Geology Department and the State Government have asked the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the Centre to make it mandatory for all mines, regardless of size and type of mineral, to obtain environmental clearance.

A qualified person authorised by the Director-General of Mines Safety should be asked to oversee every mine, they have demanded. “Now, large mining firms and those involved in the extraction of major minerals are governed by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority. But this is not the case with smaller mines that are vulnerable to such blasts.,” a senior official said.

The file on the suggested changes has been pending with the Centre and MoEFCC since February. “Major mining firms deploy a qualified person for audit of operations. But with small mining units, the supplier of gelatin sticks is also contracted for blasting, leading to untoward incidents. Unlicensed mines are being surveyed and listed. Once MoEFCC agrees, a state government order follows on changes in laws,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka mining
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp