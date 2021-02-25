Post blast, mines dept to see rejig: Murugesh Nirani

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

The mines and geology department will shortly see a major reshuffle, sources in minister Murugesh Nirani’s office. Following the gelatin sticks explosion, the minister suspended a couple of officers and is expected to suspend two others in a few days.

Speaking to TNIE, sources said that during 2020-21, the department has booked 43 cases and collected about Rs 25 lakh by way of penalty, while they have also levied penalty of about Rs 1.5 crore on 446 vehicles for illegal transportation.

A penalty of Rs 20 lakh has been collected from 23 cases over charges of illegal stacking of materials. They added that the number of cases against quarries and mines is expected to rise as the enforcement drive intensifies in the coming days.

