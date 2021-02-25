STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post blast, mines dept to see rejig: Murugesh Nirani

The mines and geology department will shortly see a major reshuffle, sources in minister Murugesh Nirani’s office.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:16 AM

Murugesh Nirani| Express Photo/File.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

Speaking to TNIE, sources said that during 2020-21, the department has booked 43 cases and collected about Rs 25 lakh by way of penalty, while they have also levied penalty of about Rs 1.5 crore on 446 vehicles for illegal transportation.

A penalty of Rs 20 lakh has been collected from 23 cases over charges of illegal stacking of materials. They added that the number of cases against quarries and mines is expected to rise as the enforcement drive intensifies in the coming days. 
— Bansy Kalappa

