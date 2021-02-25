Students on Karnataka-Kerala border in a fix

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from Kasargod region, located along the Karnataka-Kerala border, are in a quandary with the Karnataka government placing restrictions on cross-border movement. “There is complete confusion.

Earlier, we learnt that RT-PCR testing has been made mandatory, but now we hear that the order has been revoked. My daughter was asked to mandatorily get a Covid negative report when she goes to college,” said D Kamath, a resident of Kumble.

With even trains suspended for local commute, his daughter spends a minimum of Rs 200 on travel and lunch every day. “Online classes are not an option anymore. She has already lost three days of college waiting for the result of Covid test,” he added.

P Rao, another parent, said that sending her son, who is in Class 7, for an RTPCR test, without any symptoms, is simply exposing him to a hub of infection at a testing lab. Her older son, an engineering student, is due for his fifth semester examination, and she is worried how he will manage as RT-PCR test is required every 15 days.

“About 25,000 students, working individuals and patients cross the border every day. These restrictions, imposed without any thought to people, disrupts their day-to-day lives,” said M N Chambalthimar, a local writer. “The lockdown has already been a financial disaster to many families. These restrictions are a further blow to their livelihoods,” he added.