STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda extends support to Congress

Party hopes his support will help it reclaim lost clout in Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha segment; Former MLA Prasanna Kumar too returns to fold

Published: 26th February 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda greets KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and  CLP leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday   | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It was a terrific Thursday for the Congress in Karnataka with two popular leaders adding to its strength. Independent MLA from Hoskote Sharath Bachegowda on Thursday officially extended outside support to the Congress Legislature Party, while former MLA B Prasanna Kumar made a comeback to the party fold.Sharath, a former BJP youth leader and son of BJP Lok Sabha MP from Chikkaballapur B N Bachegowda, officially associated himself with the Congress Legislature Party in the presence of KPCC President D K Shivakumar and CLP chief Siddaramaiah. While he, as an independent MLA, cannot join the party, many of his supporters, Sharath said, have shown an inclination towards joining the Congress. 

“Hoskote is not an island. I need support in raising issues concerning the public and I find that Congress Legislature Party shares my concerns whether it is the issue of fuel and LPG price hike or job losses etc. I have extended my support to the Congress and they will back me in my agitations for the people,” Sharath told TNIE. When asked if his next move was to formally join the Congress at the end of his tenure as an independent MLA, he said it was undecided.

With Sharath’s association with the party, the Congress hopes to reclaim its erstwhile clout in the Chikkaballapur LS seat. “When Sharath quit the BJP, many of his supporters followed suit. His support to the Congress will help us build a stronger cadre base in regions of Bengaluru rural district,” said Ramalinga Reddy, Working President, KPCC. 

Sharath’s decision to walk out of the BJP and contest the 2019 Hoskote bypoll as an independent had invited much flak for his father and BJP MP B N Bachegowda. “Since I am an MLA and my father is an MP there is no clash of interest between us. When I decided to walk out of the party, 90 per cent of our cadres supported me,” Sharath said insisting that he was not keen on jumping to national politics just yet. 

At a time when Congress legislator from Pulakeshi Nagar Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has been openly expressing disappointment with the party leadership over DJ Halli riots, Congress welcomed his rival B Prasanna Kumar back into the party fold — a move that is being viewed as ‘Plan B’. 

Prasanna, who quit the Congress and joined the JDS after Murthy joined the party from JDS, had lost to the latter in the same constituency. “He is our own leader. He had lost his path for a bit but has now come back on the right track,” said Shivakumar, as he welcomed Prasanna back into the party. Prasanna’s entry into the Congress comes at a time the BJP has been publicly supporting Murthy whose house was vandalised by a mob during the August 2020 violence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Sharath Bachegowda
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp