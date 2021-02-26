STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manual scavenging: Civic worker was harassed for over 5 months, says mother-in-law

With tears in her eyes, Mahadevi told Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M Shivanna in Maddur on Thursday that Narayan was not paid salary on time.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: “My son-in-law Narayan was harassed for over five months after he was forced to clean manholes. He was asked to do so even when he was down with fever,” said Mahadevi, his mother-in-law.
Narayan, 33, a pourakarmika working in Maddur Town Municipal Council, ended his life after penning a note, alleging harassment by two officials as the reason for his extreme step. It is alleged that Narayan, along with several other pourakarmikas, was made to clean manholes with bare hands. 

With tears in her eyes, Mahadevi told Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M Shivanna in Maddur on Thursday that Narayan was not paid salary on time. She said that they were orphaned after they lost Narayan, who is survived by his wife and three children. “We want punishment for those who forced him to death and not give any compensation,” she said.

Moved by the plightful plea of the family members, Shivanna said that they have ordered an inquiry to look into the charges that Narayan was harassed, forcing him to commit suicide based on the complaint lodged by the family. The commission has directed the police to submit a report at the earliest. The police have sent the death note to forensic experts, he added. He said the officers will register a case under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act, based on the forensic and police reports and will give compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh.

He said he has instructed the social welfare department to admit Narayan’s three children to boarding schools. “We have also directed to give a job to a family member on compassionate grounds. I have also directed the higher officers to suspend the accused officers if the charges are proved,” he added.Shivanna visited the manhole spot along with the civic body members.

