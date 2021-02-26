STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Telangana-based dealer supplied gelatin sticks to both quarries

Samples taken from supplier to check for safety parameters 

Published: 26th February 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the site in Chikkaballapur district where six people were killed after gelatin sticks exploded

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major revelation in the investigation into the quarry-related blasts, that killed 14 people in the state over the last one month, it has now emerged that the two quarries where the blasts occurred, received their consignments of gelatin sticks from the same supplier in Telangana.

In January, a blast at a quarry in Hunasodu village on the outskirts of Shivamogga had claimed eight lives. On Monday, a similar blast at Hirenagavali in Chikkaballapur district had claimed six lives.

There was some apprehensions that the gelatin sticks could be defective as both explosions occurred while the material was being transported. But, in both instances, the gelatin sticks were not being transported in secure ‘magazine vans’, but in ordinary trucks.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who spoke exclusively to TNIE, said, “I have asked the forensics department to carefully analyse samples of these gelatin sticks to find if they were defective. In both cases, the quality of explosives itself is suspect.’’

The police have traced the supplier and collected 54,000 samples of explosives and thousands of detonators from his godown to check whether they complied with safety parameters.Revealing another alarming fact, Bommai said, “The number of mines have increased, but not the number of trained explosive handlers. This means that semi-trained or untrained labourers are made to use the explosives, which is a grave mistake.”

The department is also auditing the explosive material stocks at all the 2,000-plus quarries and mines and are finding out if they are complying with all the guidelines. “We will bring out fresh guidelines to deal with explosive material,” he added.

Asked if they are focusing on explosive material supplied by the same manufacturer in other quarries and mines, he said that since there is nothing conclusive, a careful watch is being kept. At many mines and quarries, the banned ammonium nitrate is being used, and officials are monitoring them, he added.

Chikkaballapur blast: 2 more arrested 
Chikkaballapur: Two more people, including the owner and the person who allegedly supplied gelatin sticks to a quarry in Hirenagavali in Chikkaballapur district, where six people died in an explosion, have been arrested, taking the total number of arrests to seven.The owner, Nagaraj, was picked up locally, while another person, Ganesh, was arrested from Hosur in Tamil Nadu.On Wednesday, the police had arrested three owners, Raghavendra Reddy, Venkatashiva Reddy and, Madhusudhan, and two others, Praveen and Riyaz.The CID has started its investigation from Wednesday. 

Davanagere cops launch drive
Davanagere: Close on the heels of gelatin stick blasts at two quarries in the state, officials in Davangere launched a drive to identify quarries that are using explosive materials. The Department of Mines and Geology, along with police, on Wednesday found an electrical detonator at a stone quarry and defused it. They also booked a case against the owner of the quarry, Kumar Naik.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana gelatin sticks gelatin blast Chikkaballapur
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp